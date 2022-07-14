Ladki Twitter Review: Ram Gopal Varma's Experimental Action Drama Has Hit The Screens!

Ladki:
Enter
The
Girl
Dragon
is
a
Hindi
and
Telugu
film
directed
jointly
by
Jing
Liu
and
Ram
Gopal
Varma.
The
movie,
which
is
touted
as
a
romantic
action
drama,
hit
the
screens
on
July
15.
Simply
put,
Ladki
is
a
love
triangle
between
an
aspiring
woman,
her
boyfriend,
and
her
love
for
martial
arts.
The
film's
dubbed
versions
are
released
in
Malayalam,
Tamil,
and
Kannada.
RGV
has
a
separate
fanbase
and
irrespective
of
the
performance
of
his
films
at
the
box
office,
the
maverick
filmmaker
continues
to
make
films
as
a
director
and
producer.
With
this
latest
film,
which
screams
of
Bruce
Lee's
ideology
and
inspiration,
he
depicts
a
girl,
who
is
highly
motivated
to
achieve
benchmarks
in
Martial
arts
as
a
woman
who
is
torn
between
her
feminine
affection
or
rather
love.
People
who
have
watched
the
movie
have
shared
their
first-hand
opinions
on
Ladki:
Enter
the
Girl
Dragon.
Check
them
out
here:
.
.
The
movie
stars
Pooja
Bhalekar,
Miya
Muqi,
Abhimanyu
Singh,
Tianlong
Shi,
Prateek
Parmar,
Malhottra
Shivam
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Naresh
T,
Sridhar
T,
and
Ram
Gopal
Varma
under
A
bIg
People
and
Tiger
Production
banner.
Paul
Praveen
Kumar
worked
as
the
film's
musician.