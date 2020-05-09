Ram Gopal Varma’s Devudi Corona Song Is Out, And It Is Dedicated To COVID 19!

Earlier, we reported about Ram Gopal Varma's prediction on the deadly Coronavirus outbreak and social distancing. Well, the ace filmmaker has yet again stolen the limelight with a recent Corona song.

RGV has released a song on the deadly virus which apparently portraits the deadly virus as a hero, who wins over all religions. Well, the song has been receiving positive responses, but many wonder why the video has featured Rajinikanth's character from Tamil films. RGV tweeted, "GOD and CORONAVIRUS singing and dancing in this song #DevudiCorona Music by D.S.R , Lyrics @Sirasri, Creative Fx and Edit @vfxrakesh,Art and Choreography @DMopur @SrirajNilesh, Dop Suresh Mopur, Sung by D.S.R, D.S.R and me Relieved faceDedicated to #COVID19."

GOD and CORONAVIRUS singing and dancing💃💃💃 in this song #DevudiCorona Music by D.S.R , Lyrics @Sirasri , Creative Fx and Edit @vfxrakesh Art and Choreography @DMopur @SrirajNilesh Dop Suresh Mopur, Sung by D.S.R, D.S.R and me 😌Dedicated to #COVID19 https://t.co/aK0Hn4WQIv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 9, 2020

Earlier, when he announced the song, Twitterati seemed unimpressed with the announcement as incessant trolls showered on RGV. A user wrote, "Sir Today is my anniversary please I kindly request you to postpone your release I want to live." The other user posting the famous coffin meme asked him to not torture people who are currently undergoing the lockdown.

Here is a short teaser of the song DEVUDI CORONA where GOD and CORONAVIRUS together sing a DUET SONG..Video releasing 5.20 pm today 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/yBaGxiVWdG — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 9, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma, known for his tongue in cheek remarks and comments on social media, recently announced that he will be resuming the movie on a deadly virus once the lockdown gets over. A few weeks ago, the director had shared his 2018 tweet, wherein he announced the movie which has odd similarities with the current outbreak. In the bygone tweet, he stated about his next film titled Virus, bankrolled by Parag Sanghvi. A note by Parag also states that the movie is going to be about an outbreak of a highly contagious disease in Mumbai, which is more dangerous than Ebola with a fatality rate of 100%.

