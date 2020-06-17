RGV Blames Sushant Singh Rajput For His Suicide; Says, ‘Blaming Karan Johar Is Ridiculous’

RGV Supports Karan Johar

Ram Gopal Varma gave an example of politics and business which also has dynasties. He also supported director Karan Johar in the matter. RGV tweeted, "How politicians like Mulayam, Uddhav, etc give sons, relatives first preference., like how Dhirubhai will give all his monies to Mukesh, Anil, Like how all families will give their own families first preference similarly Bollywood families do same ..So where's nepotism not there? Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it's his choice of who he wants to work with, like it's any filmmakers choice about who they want to work with."

RGV Blames Sushant Singh Rajput

Ram Gopal Varma said that late Sushant Singh Rajput needs to be blamed for his decision to end his life. The controversial filmmaker wrote, "If Sushant after 12 years of fame and money took his life because he was made to feel like an outsider, then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn't reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can't be happy with what u have, u will never be happy with whatever u have. Period! No matter how many supposedly conspired to drive Sushant out (For what reason I can't fathom when he can make money for them), there were umpteen others wanting to work with him. ..But like it was his choice not to do with them,it's the others choice not to work with him."

RGV Says Audience Loved Sushant Singh Rajput Less

The Climax director suggested that when the actor Sushant Singh Rajput was alive, the audience gave him love but less than Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. RGV said, "And for all the sound being made on social media about the super talented guy being sidelined, the truth is it's the people who are watching the other actors more than Sushant and Karan Johar couldn't be holding a gun to the audiences' head. And if Sushant hung on, then in about 15 or 20 years he would have become an insider when he's launching his own son and some outsider Prashant would have blamed him like how everyone now is blaming Karan Johar." "Talent is never an absolute but merely a perception based on various factors like different individuals, critics, box office etc and my proof is that two days before none in the social media was crying hoarse why Sushant is not bigger than Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor," Ram Gopal Varma added.

RGV Questions People Over Nepotism

Since the debate sparked again, Ram Gopal Varma asked an important question over nepotism in his tweet. He stated, "Nepotism spoken in a negative context is a joke because entire society is based on only a family loving concept ..Should Shah Rukh Khan launch someone unknown instead of Aryan just because someone is more talented (in whose view is the point?)."