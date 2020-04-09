RRR: Alia Bhatt Becomes The Highest Paid Actress In Tollywood; Read On To Know How

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the finest and most popular actresses in Indian cinema. After her solid performance in films like Raazi, Udta Punjab and others, SS Rajamouli offered her his most-anticipated magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. But do you know how much remuneration the actress is charging for RRR?

Well, as per the report published in a leading entertainment portal, Alia Bhatt is charging 50 lakh per day for RRR. A source told the portal that Alia has allotted 10 days for SS Rajamouli's film, which means she is charging a whopping Rs 5 crore remuneration from the RRR producers. Notably, with this remuneration, Alia Bhatt has become the highest-paid actress in the Telugu film industry.

For those who are unversed, earlier reports were stating that Alia Bhatt has walked out from the project. But later, the Kalank actress herself confirmed that she is a part of RRR by releasing the logo poster and the special intro teaser of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Alia will be essaying the role of Sita in RRR where she is paired opposite Ram Charan. RRR is a multilingual drama in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the role of freedom fighters. Jr NTR is playing freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the film. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be seen in an extended cameo appearance in the movie.

The shooting of RRR is almost completed as SS Rajamouli is yet to shoot some important action sequences, which require a big group of foreigner actors. Set in the pre-Independence era, RRR's last leg of shoot was supposed to be shot in Goa, however, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the shooting has been halted.

RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.