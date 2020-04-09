    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR: Alia Bhatt Becomes The Highest Paid Actress In Tollywood; Read On To Know How

      By
      |

      Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the finest and most popular actresses in Indian cinema. After her solid performance in films like Raazi, Udta Punjab and others, SS Rajamouli offered her his most-anticipated magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. But do you know how much remuneration the actress is charging for RRR?

      Well, as per the report published in a leading entertainment portal, Alia Bhatt is charging 50 lakh per day for RRR. A source told the portal that Alia has allotted 10 days for SS Rajamouli's film, which means she is charging a whopping Rs 5 crore remuneration from the RRR producers. Notably, with this remuneration, Alia Bhatt has become the highest-paid actress in the Telugu film industry.

      Alia Bhatt

      For those who are unversed, earlier reports were stating that Alia Bhatt has walked out from the project. But later, the Kalank actress herself confirmed that she is a part of RRR by releasing the logo poster and the special intro teaser of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju.

      Alia will be essaying the role of Sita in RRR where she is paired opposite Ram Charan. RRR is a multilingual drama in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the role of freedom fighters. Jr NTR is playing freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the film. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be seen in an extended cameo appearance in the movie.

      The shooting of RRR is almost completed as SS Rajamouli is yet to shoot some important action sequences, which require a big group of foreigner actors. Set in the pre-Independence era, RRR's last leg of shoot was supposed to be shot in Goa, however, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the shooting has been halted.

      Also Read : RRR: Makers Of SS Rajamouli's Film Break Silence Over Release Date Reports

      RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X