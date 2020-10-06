RRR Is Back In Action; Makers Announce #RAMARAJUFORBHEEM On October 22, 2020

Looks like the makers of RRR are leaving no stone unturned to dwindle the frenzy around the highly-anticipated film. Today, the team dropped a 1-minute-37-second video on their official social media handle to announce getting back to sets after a long 6 months owing to COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. The video began with a note that read, "The shoot of our film went on quite productively until March, but then, the world stopped. So did we."

Now it's time to get back onto the sets with..DOUBLE THE GRIT." In the video, one can see the technicians and crew members getting back to work as they open the working space, uncover the vehicles and things that were kept unused for months, cleaning the location sets. Clearly, the film is being shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Rao Film City as the beautiful location suggests. The crew members are also seen following all precautionary measures taken during the COVID-19 period, including the temperature check. Director Rajamouli and his wife and designer for the film Rama Rajamouli was also seen in the highly-awaited update of RRR.

Interestingly, a blurred glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR also showed at the end of the video, signaling the arrival of the heroes. Well, the makers have also announced the first look release of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem on October 22, 2020.

Talking more about the film, RRR is set in the backdrop of the 1920's pre-independent India, and is based on a fictional story of the two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The highly awaited period drama will also feature an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021 on the special occasion of Sankranti.