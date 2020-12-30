RRR Release: Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Starring Ram Charan & Jr NTR To Hit The Theatres On THIS Day?

Looks like the RRR team is yet again in trouble after the lead actor Ram Charan tested positive for COVID-19. If reports are to be believed, the makers have halted the film's shoot owing to this reason. It is said that the other two lead actors Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR have taken a break from their busy schedule to be with their respective families during New Year.

Notably, Alia Bhatt had recently joined the sets of RRR and the shoot of her combination sequences with Ram Charan is still pending.

With fans eagerly awaiting the multi-starrer to release at least in 2021, we hear that the makers are planning to lock the Dussehra date for the film. Though there were speculations that Rajmaouli's magnum opus might hit the theatres on Sankranthi 2021, the pending shoot of the film has forced the team to seal another date. With the November release, the team would get more time for the film's shoot and post-production process. On the other hand, RRR's release on a big day like Dussehra will yet again help the makers to mint humongous profit. Rumours are rife that the release date will be announced by the director once the shooting of the film gets over in March 2021.

For the uninitiated, RRR bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments was announced in October 2017. The film set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters-Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The highly awaited film will also mark Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut project in Tollywood. Actresses Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran will also play key roles in the 2021 film.

