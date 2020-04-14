Sri Reddy Questions PM Narendra Modi After He Declares Lockdown 2

After 21 days of lockdown to curb Novel Coronavirus spread, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, April 14 at 10 am. The Prime Minister declared lockdown 2, which will start from April 15 to May 3. Well, the extension of 19 days has indeed given hope to people of India as the country is on the right path to control COVID-19.

Many people are welcoming the decision while others are showing disappointment on social media about it. Amongst all, Sri Reddy, who is known for making controversial statements on Tollywood biggies, has not spared PM Narendra Modi too.

In multiple Facebook posts, Sri Reddy reacted to PM Narendra Modi's lockdown 2. She wrote, "Modi suggestion 2 india is lockdown till may 3.. Direct : Be healthy In direct : we can't help 2 poor also..economy down."(sic)

"After may 3rd if one corona virus effected person will b out side,again he spread to lakhs of people..again what to do ??,"(sic) she questions PM Modi.

Sri Reddy further stated, "After may 3rd corona will shift to sky r what??think of poor to save them..provide min money to grocery..."(sic)

Well, the question that Sri Reddy raised has indeed created major havoc on the internet. Some of her fans feel that her questions are valid or some of them are criticising her for the same. Sri Reddy fans hope that government would consider her questions seriously and take an action over the same.

PM Narendra Modi's next phase of lockdown is going to be the strictest one for the Red zones which includes cities like Mumbai, Delhi and others. Red Zones are considered as the most affected areas in the country. The government will be issuing all the guidelines on April 15 i.e. tomorrow.

On a related note, India has reported 10,541 COVID-19 positive cases while 358 people have died of it so far.