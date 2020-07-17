    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veteran Poet Varavara Rao Tests Positive For COVID-19!

      By
      |

      Renowned Telugu poet and human rights activist Varavara Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on July 16 (Thursday). The 80-year-old poet was shifted to St George Hospital from Taloja jail on July 13 due to health issues.

      Varavara Rao

      Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, was later admitted to St George Hospital, Mumbai on Thursday evening. He is kept under a COVID-care facility. Earlier, after complaining of some health issues, he was admitted to JJ Hospital on Monday where he tested positive for Coronavirus.

      After learning about his report, the medical authorities from the hospital shifted him to St George. Yesterday, JJ Hospital Dean, Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar told Mumbai Mirror that Varavara Rao had contracted Coronavirus. He said, "We are moving him to another hospital as JJ Hospital is a non-COVID hospital. He is otherwise stable."

      Also Read : Navya Swamy Releases Video After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says, 'Stay Away From Negativity'

      We hope Varavara Rao gets well soon!

      Read more about: varavara rao covid 19
      Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 17:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X