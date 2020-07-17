Veteran Poet Varavara Rao Tests Positive For COVID-19!

Renowned Telugu poet and human rights activist Varavara Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on July 16 (Thursday). The 80-year-old poet was shifted to St George Hospital from Taloja jail on July 13 due to health issues.

Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, was later admitted to St George Hospital, Mumbai on Thursday evening. He is kept under a COVID-care facility. Earlier, after complaining of some health issues, he was admitted to JJ Hospital on Monday where he tested positive for Coronavirus.

After learning about his report, the medical authorities from the hospital shifted him to St George. Yesterday, JJ Hospital Dean, Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar told Mumbai Mirror that Varavara Rao had contracted Coronavirus. He said, "We are moving him to another hospital as JJ Hospital is a non-COVID hospital. He is otherwise stable."

We hope Varavara Rao gets well soon!