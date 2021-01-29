Acharya Teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Here To Teach A Lesson!

The teaser of Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles has released today (January 29, 2021). In the teaser, one can see a breathtaking location established, that gradually gives us a glimpse of the villagers who are highly spiritual.

As a few baddies initiate an attack on the villagers (due to reason unknown), Chiranjeevi can be seen arriving as the ultimate saviour. The Megastar can be seen donning a Naxalite uniform that makes him looks like an unprecedented comrade.

Well, fans and followers are on cloud nine as the one and only Chiranjeevi arrives in an action avatar to beat the baddies and save the innocents. Interestingly, the voice over for the teaser has been given by Ram Charan, who is playing a key role in Acharya. The teaser ends with Chiru's powerful dialogue, "Even though I'm not into the habit of teaching, they call me acharya. It could be because I teach them a lesson."

Well, as per the teaser, the film will be released in Summer 2021.

According to the rumour mill, the action-entertainer will have Chiru essaying a double role, with one as a government employee (for a few flashback sequences) and the other as a revolutionary. On the other hand, recently, Ram Charan opened up about his role in the film. The Mega Powerstar revealed that he will be playing a full-fledged role rather than a cameo.

Acharya, being a Koratala Siva directorial, the film will definitely have a strong social message to deliver. Interestingly, the film marks Siva's maiden collaboration with both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Also, Acharya marks the third collaboration of the father-son duo after Magadheera (2009) and Bruce Lee- The Fighter (2015).

Acharya backed jointly by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, will reportedly feature Pooja Hegde as Ram Charan's love interest. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Featuring South diva Kajal Aggarwal and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, the film has music composed by Mani Sharma.

On a related note, Acharya was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on August 14, 2020, however, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

