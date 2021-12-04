Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Elimination This Week: Priyanka Singh Gets Eliminated!

It's confirmed! Priyanka Singh has become the 13th contestant to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. As per various BB analysts, she received a lesser number of votes than the other nominated contestants this week. Her eviction will be announced by host Nagarjuna Akkineni on Sunday. Known as one of the finest contestants of the season, Priyanka garnered a great deal of attention for her fashion statements and camaraderie with housemates.

Unlike the other contestants, her bonding with the housemates had impressed the mini screen audiences. Her helping nature too attracted applause from the followers of the show. Her friendship with Maanas Nagulapalli was one of the highly talked about topics on social media. Though she did not open up about her feelings towards Maanas in the show, many including the housemates were seen discussing it and even quizzing about the same.

The duo's differences in opinion in the previous week post the nomination process had raised many eyebrows. Talking about her performance in the show, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Priyanka was an easily influenced contestant of the season. Her strategies were weak, however, her performance in each task was up to the mark.

Post her exit, Bigg Boss 5 Telugu house will have 6 contestants including RJ Kajal, Maanas, Sreerama Chandra, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth and Shanmukh Jaswanth. The upcoming week will be crucial for the contestants as it will reveal the four other finalists of the season. For the unversed, the first finalist of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is Sreerama Chandra.

Coming to this week's nominations, 5 contestants were nominated including Maanas, Sreerama, Siri, Kajal and Priyanka. Shanmukh and Sunny are safe from the week's elimination, as the former was the previous captain of the house and the latter was not nominated by any of the housemates.