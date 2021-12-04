Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Shocking! This Contestant With Highest Votes Might Get Evicted This Week!

The ticket to finale task of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu has indeed taken a toll on contestants. Post the first ice task, contestants like Sreerama Chandra and Siri Hanmanth were seen suffering cold feet.

The duo was even sent to the medical room owing to the same reason. Despite their condition, the tasks continued, however, the duo was given the opportunity to select any one contestant (each) from the housemates so as they could play on their behalves. Post all the tasks, Sreerama Chandra was seen leading the race and becoming the first finalist of the season.

Well, with the weekend episode of the show just around the corner, looks like the gossip mongers are leaving no chance to spice up any buzz. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, Sreerama Chandra will be evicted in the 13th week. Though the singer is in the nomination and has received the highest number of votes, seems like he is not keeping well post the ice task, which has led to the shocking decision. Rumours are rife that he will be sent outside the madhouse on medical grounds, however, there is no official confirmation about his exit. If the buzz turns out to be true (and we hope not), it indeed is going to break many hearts, as Sreerama is one of the most loved contestants of the season.

The house currently has 7 contestants out of which 5 have been nominated in the 13th week. The nominated contestants are Maanas, Sreerama, Siri, Kajal and Priyanka. As per reports, Priyanka has received the least number of votes this week. Shanmukh and Sunny are safe from the elimination process

On a related note, Bigg Boss 5 Telugu's finale will mostly air on December 19 (Sunday)