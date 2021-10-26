Dangerous: Ram Gopal Varma’s Crime Drama Becomes India’s First Film For Sale As NFT On Blockchain

Acclaimed director Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming crime drama Dangerous has become India's first film to be on sale as an NFT (Non-fungible tokens) on Blockchain.

To share the big news, the helmer took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "DANGEROUS India's 1st LESBIAN crime/action/love film Trailer https://youtu.be/H18I0zOSOCk DANGEROUS India's 1st LESBIAN DUET SONG https://youtu.be/th5UsYaXG_k 1st time in WORLD, a 90 minute film for sale as an NFT on BLOCKCHAIN ..For details visit."

DANGEROUS India’s 1st LESBIAN crime/action/love film Trailer https://t.co/5dutBpWuko

DANGEROUS India’s 1st LESBIAN DUET SONG https://t.co/BE2zmMYkdS

1st time in WORLD, a 90 minute film for sale as an NFT on BLOCKCHAIN ..For details visit https://t.co/YPS9lEftBN — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 24, 2021

As per the website shared in the tweet, one can either become a partner or buy the whole property of Dangerous by investing in 'Danger Tokens'. The film is said to be valued at 600,000 units (Each unit equals 100 INR). The investors can buy up to 500,000 units as the director and the lead actors of the film Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani will be holding the remaining shares. One can also buy any number of units to even become a co-owner of the film. They will also be entitled to revenue sharing as per their investment ratio. Not just that, the revenue generated from the film's release in theatres and streaming platforms (pay per view and over-the-top platform) will also be shared with the partners.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Here's How Much Priya Was Paid To Be A Part Of The Show!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Priya To File A Complaint Against The Makers?

The website also reveals that the buyer will be given special publicity material which he/she can use to promote the film. People who buy above Rs 10 lakh will be invited to a party hosted by the director to celebrate the release with the cast and crew. His/her name will also be displayed in the credits on the website.

Notably, NFTs are blockchain-certified copies of real-world art, pictures, videos and music that are unique and cannot be replicated.

Backed by RGV World, Dangerous also features Rajpal Yadav in a key role. The film's release date is yet to be made official.