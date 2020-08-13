Ram Gopal Varma Chooses Goa Over Hyderabad To Shoot His Next Dangerous?

Ram Gopal Varma is not in a mood to rest during the Coronavirus crisis. The filmmaker has been constantly producing adult-themed web films on his OTT platform. Apart from that, RGV also makes the headlines for his controversial statements on social media. Recently, the filmmaker caught everyone's attention by announcing his next, Dangerous, starring Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles. The film is an intense lesbian love story.

While announcing the film, RGV revealed in a tweet, "DANGEROUS is a crime drama at the centre of which is a highly tragic and extremely intense love story between Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani."

Amidst all, the latest update about Dangerous has left RGV fans surprised. Despite being a citizen of Hyderabad, Ram Gopal Varma is reportedly planning to shoot outdoor scene of Dangerous in Goa. A report published in a leading portal suggests that some scenes require outdoor shoots. Due to the spike in numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in Hyderabad, it's impossible to shoot those scenes in the city. Hence, RGV is thinking of shooting outdoor scenes in Goa where the Coronavirus outbreak is under control. Moreover, the report also states that RGV has planned to shoot three other movies in Goa. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

On a related note, Ram Gopal Varma has earlier worked with Apsara Rani for an erotic film, Thriller. He recently released the trailer of Thriller on social media. RGV is also making a film on renowned Journalist Arnab Goswami and has titled it as ARNAB: The News Prostitute. Recently, the filmmaker even shared the first look of the film on Twitter.

