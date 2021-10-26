Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Priya To File A Complaint Against The Makers?

The seventh-week eviction process of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu took place recently. Actress Priya became the 7th contestant to bid goodbye to the Nagarjuna Akkineni show. Well, post her exit, the star has been making headlines for her remarks about the contestants inside the house. On the other hand, if reports are anything to go by, Priya has decided to take legal action against the makers of the show.

Reportedly, the actress was disappointed with the way the makers allegedly allowed a few housemates to enjoy support from outside, which eventually helped them perform better than others and even survive in the show. Though the actress is yet to confirm the news, the buzz has surely surprised many.

Notably, the actress on Monday (October 25) had thanked the makers for the opportunity in her gratitude note penned post the eviction, which yet again turned many heads. Thanking the makers and host Nagarjuna, Priya wrote, "what a beautiful journey I had 😊 beautiful souls, friends like family. Thanks to @starmaa and #akkineninagarjuna garu for this beautiful memories to cherish all the way 🤝I would love to thank all my well wishers, family and my dear ones and people who loved me."(sic)

Further, she expressed her gratitude to all fans and followers who supported her throughout her Bigg Boss journey.

Talking about Priya's stints inside the house, the actress' verbal brawls with contestants like Sunny, Kajal, Lobo were highly noted ones, while her camaraderie with Priyanka, Maanas and Sreeram was loved by the audiences.

On a related note, six contestants have been nominated this time including Siri, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, Lobo, Ravi and Shanmukh. Currently, Sunny is the captain of the house.