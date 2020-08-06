Bipasha Basu And Husband Karan Singh Grover Collaborate For Film Dangerous; Trailer Out Now

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover have teamed up for an MX player exclusive film titled Dangerous. The duo unveiled the film's trailer online on Thursday afternoon. Hours ahead of the trailer launch, Bipasha also shared stills from the project and teased the trailer launch.

Bipasha, while sharing the trailer on Instagram, wrote, A troubled husband looking for his missing wife. Will he find her or will we uncover some #Dangerous hidden secrets? Find out on 14th August only on @mxplayer."

According to the trailer, Dangerous will be streaming on MX player from August 14, free for all viewers. Dangerous follows Karan as a young entrepreneur, whose life changes when his wife gets kidnapped. The film also stars Bipasha Basu as Karan's ex-lover and Neha, who is sent to handle the case and find the kidnapper.

This is not the first time the real-life couple has worked together on a film. They also worked together in 2015 horror film, Alone. The duo got married in April 2016 and have also worked together in Aadat, which is still under production. Earlier in an interview, Karan talked about working with his wife and said, "I am actually someone who would, if possible, choose to work with her in every project. She is just a fabulous person to work with and I can't get enough of her. We are mostly busy with our own work and often don't get much time together, so I would like to spend more time with her. She will probably get sick of me, but I won't."

"What helps when I work with her is that she is very cooperative. I can rehearse my scenes with her and given her experience, her inputs are to the point. I think we complement each other on-screen. And I feel we should collaborate on more projects," he told Hindustan Times.

The duo often shares adorable pictures with each other on social media. Recently, Karan shared a picture with Bipasha and said, "You are my everything," while the actress took to the comment section and replied, "And you are my everything ❤️?."

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover was recently seen in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr Bajaj.

