Here’s How Prabhas Starrer Adipurush Will Help Nag Ashwin’s Next Sci-Fi Film With Rebel Star!

Superstar Prabhas is all set to rule the box-office with his upcoming pan-India projects. As we all know, the Rebel Star will feature in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde, Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush, Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone and Prashanth Neel's next directorial venture Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan. If we talk about Nag Ashwin's film, the Prabhas-starrer is currently under the pre-production stage.

Since Prabhas' is busy shooting for Om Raut's Adipurush, the makers of #Prabhas21 are not leaving any stone unturned to make the ambitious project on a grand scale. Nag Ashwin feels Prabhas' Adipurush could help his film to reach a wider audience. Recently, in an interview with a leading portal, the Mahanati director said, "Adipurush is based on Ramayana and Prabhas plays Lord Rama in it. A film like that will reach all the corners of the country. I believe after a film like that, Prabhas' market will rise by at least 30%. I see it as a great opportunity to make a film with him after that. That's not the reason for the delay though. The film was supposed to resume shooting in March but due to the pandemic and his other commitments; we will only be able to shoot in June or July now."

For the unversed, Adipurush will simultaneously be shot in Hindi and Telugu. The film also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. The film is based on the Indian mythology Ramayana. The makers have not yet revealed the lead actress of the film. On the other hand, fans are eager to witness the magic on celluloid on August 11, 2022.

Talking about Nag Ashwin's statement, the director thinks that Adipurush's early release would create more fan base for the Baahubali star across the country. Moreover, the film also has Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, who are already popular amongst the global audience.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' next Radhe Shyam will release on July 30, 2021, in theatres. Apart from that, the actor also wrapped up the first schedule of his Kannada debut film Salaar.

