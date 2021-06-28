Kathi Mahesh’s Health Condition Is Stable; To Undergo Surgery

A couple of days after Bigg Boss Telugu fame Kathi Mahesh met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh, his close friend has now revealed that he is out of danger, and will soon be undergoing surgery as part of the treatment.

Writer-producer Venkat Siddareddy, who happens to be one of his close friends, has reportedly revealed through his social media post that Mahesh's health condition is stable and he will soon undergo a craniofacial reconstruction operation followed by an eye surgery. Reportedly, he has been in close contact with Mahesh's family and the doctors who are currently treating him. Notably, Venkat has been sharing several social media posts about his good friend while wishing him a speedy recovery.

Though it was reported that the actor was rushed to Nellore Medical College, the latest reports suggest that he was initially admitted to Nellore's Medicover Hospital and was later shifted to a hospital in Chennai. For the unversed, the accident took place on Chandrasekharapuram highway in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on June 26. Reportedly, Mahesh was heading to Hyderabad from his hometown Chittoor when his car collided with a truck.

Also a critic and journalist, Mahesh shot to fame with his stints in Bigg Boss Telugu's first season hosted by Tollywood superstar Jr NTR. Though he has been a part of several hit films including Nene Raju Nene Mantri (2017), Kobbari Matta (2019), Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu (2019), and the recently released actioner of Ravi Teja, Krack (2021), he garnered huge attention with his straightforward statements in various primetime debate shows.