Krack Producer Tagore Madhu Reacts To Gopichand Malineni’s Allegation Of Non-Payment Of Remuneration

Recently, Krack director Gopichand Malineni shocked many with his allegation against producer Tagore Madhu. The young director reportedly filed a complaint with the Telugu Film Directors Association alleging that the producer of the film refused to pay a pending remuneration of Rs 30 lakh, which he had promised to pay post the release of the Ravi Teja-starrer.

Notably, the Directors Association had approached the Producers Council to resolve the issue between the two parties. Well, recently when the Producer Council secretary Prasanna Kumar sought an explanation about the same from Tagore Madhu, he apparently said that the issue arose due to miscommunication. He also added that he bankrolled Krack with great difficulty, especially due to the delay in the film's release owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of theatres.

Though Madhu didn't reveal the issue between him and the director, he said that he has complete faith in the committee formed under KL Narayana, and will cooperate to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

On a related note, the Ravi Teja-starrer became the talk of the town when its First-day first show and matinee shows got cancelled, reportedly after a few financiers took legal action against the producer demanding settlement of dues.

Krack features Mass Maharaja as a stylish and upright cop. Interestingly, the film marks the actor's second collaboration with Shruti Haasan after the 2013 action-comedy film Balupu, which was also directed by Gopichand Malineni. Krack which released on January 9, 2021, ahead of the harvest festival Sankranti, has music composed by S Thaman.

The film consists of an ensemble cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. Backed by Madhu under his production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the film has camera cranked by GK Vishnu and editing carried out by Naveen Nooli.

