Krack Worldwide Closing Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Is A Double Blockbuster Hit!

Recently Ravi Teja's Krack achieved the Sankranti winner tag with its terrific run at the box office. Despite a tough competition with the other festival releases including Ram Pothineni's Red, Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Alludu Adhurs and Thalalpathy Vijay's Master, the action-entertainer garnered a huge response from the audience. Well, after delivering a couple of flops, Krack can definitely be called Mass Maharaja's comeback film that struck the chord with the audience.

As the film comes close to the end of its theatrical run, we bring you the closing box office collections of Krack which released on January 9, 2021. As per its 22 days run from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film collected an impressive share of Rs 33.80 crore. A major number has been acquired from Nizam, where it collected Rs 11.61 crore. The second region that gave a decent number is Ceeded, where an amount of Rs 5.94 was accumulated. Nellore ranks the least among the areas with a collection of Rs 1.72 crore. From the rest of India, the film collected a total of Rs 1.65 crore. Krack's total worldwide collection is Rs 36.23 crore+ (share).

Here is Krack's 22 Days Total Worldwide Collection Report

Nizam: Rs11.61 crore

Ceeded: Rs 5.94 crore

UA: Rs 4.08 crore

East: Rs 3.16 crore

West: Rs 2.35 crore

Guntur: Rs 2.66 crore

Krishna: Rs 2.28 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.72 crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 33.80 crore (56.52 crore Gross)

KA+ROI (Rest of India): Rs 1.65 crore

Overseas: Rs 78 lakh

Total: Rs 36.23 crore (60.60 crore Gross)

Also, the Ravi Teja-starrer has crossed the break-even point of Rs 17.5 crore and has garnered a profit of Rs 18.73 crore. With an impressive closing collection, Krack has now emerged as a double blockbuster hit.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. The action-entertainer marks the duo's collaboration with Ravi Teja after the 2013 action-comedy film Balupu. Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, Krack features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in supporting roles.

