Krack Day 9 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Is On A Steady Run!

Days before the release of Ravi Teja's Krack, a few media portals reported that the film would just be an experimental project of the actor. Proving them all wrong, the action-entertainer and the Mass Maharaja garnered huge love, support and terrific response from the audience and critics alike. After a couple of flops at the box office, Krack indeed marked the comeback movie of the 52-year-old actor.

The film that released on January 9, 2021, ahead of Sankranti, opened to a blockbuster response at the theatres and minted Rs 6.54 crore on day 1 of its release.

On its second, third, fourth and fifth-day theatrical run, Krack collected Rs 3.15 crore, Rs 2.86 crore, Rs 2.69 crore and Rs 2.17 crore respectively (AP/TS). The action-entertainer collected Rs 2.23 crore, Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 2.21 respectively on 6th, 7th and 8th day. Well now, the Ravi Teja-starrer has acquired Rs 1.5 crore with its theatrical run on day 9.

Let us tell you that Krack outshined Sankranti and Pongal releases including Ram Pothineni's Red, Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs and Thalapathy Vijay's Master in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the film marks his third collaboration with Ravi Teja. Their previous projects were Don Seenu (2010) and Balupu (2013). Interestingly, Balupu also starred Shruti Haasan, who is playing the love interest of Mass Maharaja in Krack.

The film based on multiple true incidents is backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division. The action-entertainer features an ensemble cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. Krack has music composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman and cinematography by GK Vishnu.

