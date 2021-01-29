Major: Adivi Sesh-Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer Gets A Release Date

The highly awaited update of Major is here. The biographical film based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attack martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan will be released on July 2, 2021.

The producer of the film Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle to confirm the news as he tweeted, "2nd July 2021. The #MAJOR day @adivises @sonypicsindia @GMBents @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka #MajorOnJuly2." The Superstar also shared a brand new poster along with the tweet. In the poster, the lead actor of Major, Adivi Sesh looks intense and full of power at the same time.

Well, referring to the film as his dream project, Sesh tweeted, "The power of courage. My DREAM Project #MajorTheFilm reporting for duty 2 July 2021 THEATERS WORLDWIDE #MajorOnJuly2."

Interestingly, the film's story has been written by the actor. Well, fans and followers of both Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh are highly thrilled with the latest announcement and are expecting the film to break all records upon its release.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures (Releasing International), G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film features an ensemble cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. Interestingly, Major also marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar.

For the unversed, Major was announced in February 2019, while the principal photography began in February 2020.

