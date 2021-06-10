Major: Overseas Rights Of Adivi Sesh-Mahesh Babu’s Film Sold For A Whopping Amount?

Not too long ago, the makers of Adivi Sesh's Major announced that the film's release has been postponed owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown imposed in several states. Though the film was initially scheduled to release on July 2, the unprecedented condition left the makers with no other option than to postpone the film.

Well, after almost two weeks, the biographical action film has yet again made headlines, but this time for a stupendous reason. If the latest reports are to be believed, one of the popular distribution companies Weekend Cinema has acquired overseas rights of Major jointly with Southern Star International.

Reportedly, overseas rights of the film's Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam versions have been bought by the two companies for a humongous amount, so as to release in the USA, Canada, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. It is said that the huge deal was locked after the film's teaser release that grabbed major eyeballs. For the unversed, the teaser was released on April 12 in 3 languages- Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam by Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Story and screenplay written by Adivi Sesh, the film based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who served the elite Special Action Group of the NSG (National Security Guard) and led the commando operation during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major marks Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar's Tollywood debut. Also starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma, the film was announced in February 2019. The technical team of Major includes cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu, music composer Sricharan Pakala and editors Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan.