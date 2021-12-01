Naga Chaitanya Initially Wished To Marry Shruti Haasan, Shocking Reports Surface Post His Split With Samantha

Though Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have moved on in their respective lives in a more dignified manner post their shocking split, looks like rumours around them are not ready to die down. Surprisingly, the buzz about his past affair with legendary actor Kamal Haasan's actress-daughter Shruti Haasan has now surfaced online.

According to the latest reports, the Oh Baby actress was not his first choice to marry. Reportedly, he was in a very serious relationship with Shruti before tying the knot with Samantha. It is also being said that Chaitanya was even planning to settle down with the Krack star when she decided to break up with him. Apparently, the duo met for the first time in 2013, post which they became fond of each other in no time. Back then, it was also reported that the duo became even closer that their bonding turned passionate at one point in time.

Pushpa's Fifth Single Update: Makers Unveil First Glimpse Poster Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu!

Bangarraju Teaser Out On Naga Chaitanya's Birthday!

As per the buzz, their relationship came to an end, when the two actors along with Akshara Haasan (Shruti's sister) appeared for an event. As Shruti had to perform on stage, she had apparently requested Chaitanya to accompany her sister while leaving the venue. However, owing to reasons unknown the Love Story star left the venue without Akshara, which is said to have irked Shruti, post which the two actors parted ways.

Though the duo yet again made headlines in 2015 when Shruti shared a selfie with him, their relationship reportedly didn't move forward owing to reasons unknown, however workwise, they joined hands for the 2016 romantic flick Premam.

On October 7, 2017, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Samantha and on October 2, 2021, the actors announced their split.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has Bangarraju, Laal Singh Chaddha and Thank You in the pipeline. As for Shruti Haasan, she will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Gopichand Malineni's #NBK107. Samantha, who is super busy with her upcoming projects is now awaiting the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. She will also be seen shaking a leg with Allu Arjun in his forthcoming rural drama Pushpa. The diva recently announced her Hollywood debut as well. She has been roped in for The Arrangements of Love directed by Downtown Abbey helmer Philip John.