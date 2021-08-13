Pooja Hegde On Radhe Shyam: The Storyline Tracks Mine And Prabhas’ Journey Together

Pooja Hegde has been on a roll with continuous film shoots ever since the lockdown eased slightly with a line-up panning across the country. The Pan-India beauty recently spoke about two of her 7 upcoming films, Cirkus and Radhe Shyam.

Talking about how she selects movies not just by the script but also by the director, Pooja said in an interview with a leading daily, "If someone like a Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali or SS Rajamouli calls me tomorrow, I'm not going to ask them for a narration; I'll say yes immediately. In fact, that's what happened when Rohit Shetty approached me for Cirkus. I was so excited that I forgot to ask him who the male lead was. Then when I found out it was Ranveer, I was all like, whaaaat!?!"

Speaking about her Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam, Pooja added, "Radhe Shyam is a period flick with fashion and romance woven into it, and I love that the female lead's role is phenomenal. It's really close to my heart, and you are going to see a lot of me in it, as the storyline tracks mine and Prabhas' journey together."

The Housefull 4 actress recently wrapped her shoot schedule for Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad and headed out to Chennai for the shoot of Beast before heading back to Mumbai. She also surprised everyone with the announcement of her latest film, SSMB28 alongside Mahesh Babu.

Pooja Hegde has a countrywide line-up of films opposite some of the biggest names of the industry such as the Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu and Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni.