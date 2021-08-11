Prabhas' Pictures From The Sets Of Salaar Get Leaked

Rebel Star Prabhas is currently shooting for his highly anticipated film Salaar in Hyderabad. As per rumours that are doing the rounds on social media, the handsome actor is presently shooting high-octane action sequences choreographed by stunt choreographers Anbumani and Arivumani.

Amid speculations about the film's updates, what has caught the attention of netizens are a few leaked pictures of the star from the sets of Salaar. Though the pictures don't really reveal much in terms of his characterization, the actor's uber-stylish and bulky avatar has surely left many spellbound. A video has also leaked along with the pictures that show Prabhas walking on the streets wearing casuals. Well, the pictures and video of Prabhas have indeed left the fans excited and have even raised their expectations for the film.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, the team is planning to drop a making video of the film and an announcement about the same will be made in the days to come. Let us tell you that the film's shoot resumed recently post lockdown 2.0. Much before the second wave of the pandemic, the team had wrapped a schedule that included some highlighting sequences of the film.

Prashanth Neel's Salaar will have Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film will reportedly have Prabhas essaying a double role. The very talented actor Madhu Guruswamy will be seen playing a key role in the film.

Salaar: Is Katrina Kaif A Part Of Prabhas Starrer?

Prabhas' Latest Achievement Will Make Rebel Star Fans Dance With Joy!

Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar's technical team includes cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and music composer Ravi Basrur. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

On a related note, Prabhas has a huge lineup of projects in his pipeline including Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, Project K with Deepika Padukone and Adipurush with Kriti Sanon.