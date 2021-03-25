RRR: Is Shriya Saran Out Of Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Period Drama?

Looks like actress Shriya Saran's role from one of the highly anticipated films RRR has been taken off the final script. Reportedly, the director of the film SS Rajamouli has decided to skip her sequence owing to the excessive length of the film and least importance of her character in the period drama. If reports are to be believed, the actress was supposed to start shooting from next month.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding her exclusion, fans and followers of the diva are highly disappointed with the rumour, which has already taken the internet by storm. On the other hand, many still believe that the actress is indeed a part of the film and her role has been kept under wraps by the team, due to the mere importance of the character she is playing in RRR. With speculations doing the rounds everywhere, only an official update about her role will unfold the reality behind the buzz.

On a related note, as per reports, a brand new poster featuring the lead actor Ram Charan will be unveiled on the special occasion of his 36th birthday on March 27. Let us tell you that a first glimpse motion teaser introducing his role as legendary freedom fighter Ramaraju was released last year, which impressed many including the star's countless fans and followers.

RRR will have a massive release on October 13 in 5 languages- Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The project backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments features an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doodey, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Spandan Chaturvedi.

