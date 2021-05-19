Shruti Haasan Is Majorly Missing Travelling; Urges People To Get Vaccinated As Soon As Possible

Shruti Haasan has always been vocal about her thoughts on various issues of the world. Amid this COVID-19 pandemic, the actress is majorly missing travelling the world fearlessly. She shared multiple pictures from her travel diaries on Instagram and said that she is missing the 'rest of the world'.

Shruti also urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and asked them to understand the situation from a global perspective. For the unversed, the second wave of COVID-19 has affected almost all the countries in the world. In India, the cases are rising rapidly along with the mortality rate.

The Vakeel Saab actress wrote, "The "I majorly miss the rest of the world " photo dump - never again will I take travel good health or new experiences for granted ! Praying we heal from this sooner rather than later !! ALSO this is the time we have to have compassion and understanding with a global perspective - everyone is truly connected - #1 all of us getting vaccinated asap is what will help #2 such a good time to reflect on how human we are and how vulnerable we are the last thing we need is to be acting like the war mongering brats we've always behaved like - this is ours it is beautiful ! Let's heal and let's spread."

Talking about her career, she will next be seen in Prabhas-starrer Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and Tamil film Laabam, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.