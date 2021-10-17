Team Good Luck Sakhi Wishes Keerthy Suresh On Her Birthday, Film Releasing In November

National Award Winning Actress Keerthy Suresh has played the title role in the woman-centric film Good luck Sakhi where Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen as the male lead and Jagapathi Babu in a crucial role as her coach. The film boasts proudly of a female-dominated crew lead by co-producer Shravya Varma.

Wishing Keerthy Suresh on her birthday, the makers today unveiled a new poster. Keerthy Suresh is seen winking her one eye to shift her complete focus, as she is ready to shoot the target with her gun, while she places another hand on her hip. The poster shows Keerthy Suresh as a village belle. The actress will be seen as a shooter in the sports rom-com.

The makers through the poster have also announced to release Good Luck Sakhi in November. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a multi-lingual film made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it on the Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner. Rock star Devi Sri Prasad has scored music while Chirantan Das has cranked the camera. Teaser and other promotional content of the film got good responses from all the corners.

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Presented by: Dil Raju (Sri Venkateswara Creations)

Banner: Worth A Shot Motion Arts

Producer: Sudheer Chandra Padiri

Co-Producer: Shravya Varma

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematographer: Chirantan Das

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar