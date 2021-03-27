Vakeel Saab: Producer Boney Kapoor Promises Two Action Blocks In Pawan Kalyan’s Courtroom Drama

Just two more days to go, and Pawan Kalyan fans will witness one of the highly anticipated updates of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab. The theatrical trailer of the film will be out on March 29, Monday.

Boasting an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Naresh, Nivetha Thomas, Dev Gill, Subbaraju and Vamsi Krishna, the courtroom drama has made it to the headlines much before the trailer release.

Apparently, during one of the makers of the film, Boney Kapoor's interaction with Pinkvilla, the producer revealed that the original film's story has been tweaked to the taste of the Telugu audience, especially for the Power Star fans. He was quoted as saying, "The Telugu version has to retain what the Pawan Kalyan fans want. This is going to be his first film in three years and the fans see Pawan Kalyan as a major commercial draw. We have added all the USP (Unique Selling Point) and commercial ingredients, without taking away the spirit of the original subject."

Let us tell you that the film is a Telugu adaptation of the Bollywood flick Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The popular producer who has also bankrolled the Tamil version of the Hindi film with Ajith as the lead, Nerkonda Paarvai, went on to say that Vakeel Saab will have two action blocks which are specially meant for Pawan fans. He said, "We have also got in two action blocks in the Telugu version, specially for Pawan Kalyan fans. But the fight still is for, no means no."

Directed by Venu Sriram and backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film will release in theatres on April 9. S Thaman is composing music for Vakeel Saab, while PS Vinod has cranked the camera to capture the courtroom drama.

