Actor Karthikeya Gummakonda's Next With Neha Shetty Is Titled Bedurulanka 2012 Directed By Clax!

Karthikeya Gummakonda is one of the busy actors in Tollywood, who has been doing good work irrespective of the film's response. With a career spanning just a couple of years, the actor is going places already. While playing the roles of protagonists, the actor also impressed the audience with his acting skills in the roles of antagonists. He starred in negative characters in films ki Valimai, starring Superstar Ajith, and in Nani-starrer Gang leader.

The actor rose to fame with Ajay Bhupathi's directorial RX 100. The movie was an unexpected success at the box office. Karthikeya never looked back after his debut. He is now filming for his next with DJ Tillu fame Neha Shetty. The makers of the film released a poster revealing the film's title as Bedurulanka 2012, directed by Clax.

The poster showcased an island surrounded by waves causing intrigue, as an eagle hovered above. Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni AKA Benny, who produced Color Photo, a national award-winning film is bankrolling the project.

The movie is touted to be a hilarious entertainer and is set against the backdrop of Godavari. The unit shot in and around the district including Yanam and Kakinada as well.

Bedurulanka 2012 has music rendered by Mani Sharma. The film stars Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Iyengar, Ram Prasad, LB Sriram, and Goparaju Ramana are a few actors among others who played crucial roles.