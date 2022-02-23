Ante Sundaraniki Barthhday Homam Unveiled, Film To Release On June 10

Natural Star Nani's rom-com entertainer Ante Sundaraniki being directed by Vivek Athreya under the prestigious Mythri Movie banner is getting ready for its theatrical release in summer, as production works are already completed.

Presenting advance birthday wishes to Nani, the team has unveiled Ante Sundaraniki Barthhday Homam just a while ago. The video actually gives a sneak-peek into Nani's character in the movie. He is an innocent Brahmin who faces lots of problems because of his family. They force him to perform Homam in the home quite frequently as he has several Gandams (evil events) in his life. He argues with his mother and grandmother like a child.

Ante Sundaraniki Barthhday Homam is side-splitting. While Vivek Athreya proves his expertise in handling hilarious entertainers, Nani brings laughs with his performance. It's indeed so good to see Nani in a complete entertaining role.

Ante Sundaraniki marks the launchpad of Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in Telugu.

Vivek Sagar scores music, while Niketh Bommi cranks the camera and Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film.

Ante Sundaraniki is set to create a laugh riot in theatres from June 10.