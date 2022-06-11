    For Quick Alerts
      Ante Sundaraniki Day 2 Box Office Collection: Nani-Nazriya's Comedy Entertainer Off To A Slow Start!

      Vivek Athreya directorial Ante Sundaraniki starring Nani and Nazriya opened worldwide in theatres on June 10. The movie has been met with a positive response by fans of actors Nani and Nazriya. Compliments are pouring in for the lead actors' chemistry in the film.

      Ante Sundaraniki Day 2 Box Office Collection

      The funny premise of an orthodox brahmin guy Sundar Prasad falling in love with a Christian girl, Leela Thomas, a spirited lady lass is enough meat for the storyteller to play with. With the correct treatment of the film with beautifully scored scenes, accentuating music, and a gripping screenplay, a movie on this line is full of potential.

      Nani single-handedly shouldered the film's responsibility and is complimented by Nazriya in terms of performance. Music scored by Vivek Sagar needs a special mention. The cinematography by Niketh Bommi is eye-catching.

      Ante Sundaraniki found Nani back in his core game and strong. His latest release showcased him in his best yet as the actor chose to experiment a lot of late. His films V and Tuck Jagadish tanked miserably and Shyam Singha Roy secured a decent success.

      Ante Sundaraniki Day 2 Box Office Collection

      Let us take a look at the box office figures of Ante Sundaraniki below

      In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

      Day 1: Rs 3.87 Crore
      Day 1: Rs 3 Crore

      Total 2 days Share: Rs 6.87 Crore

      Rohini, VN Naresh, Nadiya, Harsha Vardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sai Ronak, Prudhvi Raj and Azhugham Perumal are a few who played prominent roles in this film. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film on a budget of Rs 30 Crore. Actress Anupama Parameswaran appeared in a cameo in Ante Sundaraniki.

      Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      X