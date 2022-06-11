Ante Sundaraniki Day 2 Box Office Collection: Nani-Nazriya's Comedy Entertainer Off To A Slow Start!

Vivek Athreya directorial Ante Sundaraniki starring Nani and Nazriya opened worldwide in theatres on June 10. The movie has been met with a positive response by fans of actors Nani and Nazriya. Compliments are pouring in for the lead actors' chemistry in the film.

The funny premise of an orthodox brahmin guy Sundar Prasad falling in love with a Christian girl, Leela Thomas, a spirited lady lass is enough meat for the storyteller to play with. With the correct treatment of the film with beautifully scored scenes, accentuating music, and a gripping screenplay, a movie on this line is full of potential.

Nani single-handedly shouldered the film's responsibility and is complimented by Nazriya in terms of performance. Music scored by Vivek Sagar needs a special mention. The cinematography by Niketh Bommi is eye-catching.

Ante Sundaraniki found Nani back in his core game and strong. His latest release showcased him in his best yet as the actor chose to experiment a lot of late. His films V and Tuck Jagadish tanked miserably and Shyam Singha Roy secured a decent success.

Let us take a look at the box office figures of Ante Sundaraniki below

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Day 1: Rs 3.87 Crore

Day 1: Rs 3 Crore

Total 2 days Share: Rs 6.87 Crore

Rohini, VN Naresh, Nadiya, Harsha Vardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sai Ronak, Prudhvi Raj and Azhugham Perumal are a few who played prominent roles in this film. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film on a budget of Rs 30 Crore. Actress Anupama Parameswaran appeared in a cameo in Ante Sundaraniki.