Ante Sundaraniki Twitter Review: Nani-Nazriya's Romantic Comedy Released & Tweets You Should Read About it

Nani has come up with a romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki with Nazriya, who is making her Tollywood debut with this Vivek Athreya film. The movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers has hit the screens today (June 10), and here are the tweets you need to read about, before booking your tickets for it.

Nani will be seen in the role of Sundar, who is always put on a leash by his orthodox brahmin family. He gets to meet Leela, a budding photographer who is a Christian. Love blossoms between them and what follows next is narrated by the director with a heavy dose of Nani's trademark comedy.

Check out the film's trailer here:

Vivek Sagar scored music for the film. A promotional song titled 'Thandananana' was recently released by the makers on YouTube.The song is received positively.

V Naresh, Rohini, Harsha Vardhan, Nadhiya, Prudhvi Raj, Azhagam Perumal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and others played prominent roles in the film.

The cinematography was rendered by Niketh Bommi for Ante Sundaraniki and Ravi Teja Girijala edited the film. The movie is written by Vivek Athreya. Ante Sundaraniki has a runtime of 177 minutes.

Brilliant n flawless writing in second half esp climax…Sensibilities, emotions chala baga chupinchadu…First half too slow adhokkate complaint..Nani and Nazriya pair, acting, BGM is perfect #AnteSundaraniki — Pandagowwww (@ravi_437) June 10, 2022

#AnteSundaraniki : Cute , Enjoyable and Emotional Entertainer..@NameisNani is in super form with his impeccable innocence, #Nazriya is cute and whole family characters are well written ❤️ especially naresh and that kid...Fresh music , Great Direction..WINNER🕉💝✝️ pic.twitter.com/XR6kXlk9rX — Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi_diva25) June 9, 2022

#AnteSundaraniki First Half : Breezy Entertainer...@NameisNani and #Nazriya killing with there sizzling chemistry...Music gives some different vide that heavily worked in the favor of the film...A clean humour with decent pacing and lovable characters is #AnteSundaraniki — Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi_diva25) June 9, 2022

#AnteSundaraniki A Classy Romantic Comedy that is both Entertaining and Emotional!



The movie is engaging even though it feels lengthy at times and comedy is natural. The emotions worked well. Nani, Nazriya, and the rest of the cast was perfect.



Go for it 👍



Rating: 3.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 9, 2022