      Ante Sundaraniki Twitter Review: Nani-Nazriya's Romantic Comedy Released & Tweets You Should Read About it

      Nani has come up with a romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki with Nazriya, who is making her Tollywood debut with this Vivek Athreya film. The movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers has hit the screens today (June 10), and here are the tweets you need to read about, before booking your tickets for it.

      Nani will be seen in the role of Sundar, who is always put on a leash by his orthodox brahmin family. He gets to meet Leela, a budding photographer who is a Christian. Love blossoms between them and what follows next is narrated by the director with a heavy dose of Nani's trademark comedy.

      Check out the film's trailer here:

      Vivek Sagar scored music for the film. A promotional song titled 'Thandananana' was recently released by the makers on YouTube.The song is received positively.

      V Naresh, Rohini, Harsha Vardhan, Nadhiya, Prudhvi Raj, Azhagam Perumal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and others played prominent roles in the film.

      The cinematography was rendered by Niketh Bommi for Ante Sundaraniki and Ravi Teja Girijala edited the film. The movie is written by Vivek Athreya. Ante Sundaraniki has a runtime of 177 minutes.

      Read more about: ante sundaraniki
      Click to comments
      X