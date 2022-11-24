Dhanush To Sign His Third Telugu Film Under The Direction Of Venu Udugula? Find Out!

Dhanush in Sir/Vaathi Photo Credit: Internet

Dhanush, who was last seen in his brother Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuvean is taking part in the shooting of his maiden Telugu film titled, Sir, which is being directed by Venky Atluri. Venky Atluri directed Nithiin's Rang De and Varun Tej's Tholi Prema earlier. The movie is being made as a bilingual and will release in Tamil as Vaathi. The movie is slated for a grand theatrical release on February 17, 2023. The renowned actor is always open to films of any language provided the subject and his role entices him.

While Dhanush was already confirmed as the protagonist of creative director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film, according to the industry buzz, it is being rumoured that the actor is soon going to listen to a story by director Venu Udugula. Venu Udugula is the director of Rana Daggubati-Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam. He earlier helmed Needi Naadi Oke Katha with actor Sri Vishnu. Both his films won critical acclaim.

Producers of Sithara Entertainments' banner, who are bankrolling Dhanush's Sir, are said to have secured a slot for Venu Udugula to narrate the story to the versatile actor. Very soon, Venu will be narrating the story and if everything is alright, the movie might work out as planned. For now, there is no official confirmation on this subject from either party.

Sir stars Samyuktha Menon as its female lead opposite Dhanush. The film's tracks and background score are composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Yuvraj is wielding the camera as its cinematographer and Navin Nooli is on board as the film's editor. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film. Meanwhile, Dhanush is expected to start filming for Sekhar Kammula's movie at the beginning of 2023.