Director Amma Rajasekhar Fires On Nithiin; Tells The Actor Didn't Show Up To The Event After Assurance!

Choreographer-cum-director Amma Rajasekhar expressed deep angst against Tollywood actor Nithiin, for not living up to his word.

The director, who filmed Takkari with Nithiin earlier, asked the young actor to grace the pre-release event of HiFive, a film that is his latest directorial. The event took place at a five-star hotel in the city recently.

Actor Nithiin is said to have given his assurance to the director but he didn't turn up to the promotional event. Speaking on the same occasion, Amma Rajasekhar expressed his angst and mentioned that he was upset that Nithiin didn't show up.

"Nithiin had assured me that he would come to the event. I had worked with him on several songs and helmed a movie with him as a hero. He doesn't know how to dance but then I made him dance by choreographing steps according to his style. I worked without eating for his films and today he didn't turn up," shared the director.

He further went on to say, "Nithiin is not shooting today and is at home. Upon asking about his status, he said he cannot come due to having a fever. I then requested him to at least send a video byte but he didn't oblige. I am very hurt about how he cannot respect his gurus who have been a reason for his stature today. He insulted me. I am upset. We shall meet someday," said Rajasekhar, who is visibly having a breakdown.

HiFive is a romantic comedy film starring Mannara Chopra, Sudheer Chaya, and Jasmin in the leading roles among others. Radha Rajasekhar of Radha Qube produced the film.