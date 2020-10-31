Bigg Boss Telugu Week 8 Elimination: Is Amma Rajasekhar Getting Evicted From The Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is nearing its eighth weekend. With 11 strong contestants in the house, the mini-screen audiences are curious about the week's elimination process, who will witness the exit of a contestant from the house.

With several speculations doing the rounds about the elimination process, we hear that Amma Rajasekhar might get evicted this week. Though he performed well during the BB Daycare task, his reasons to nominate other contestants in the last nomination process were vague. With the exit of his good friend Divi from the show last week, Amma Rajasekhar was seen separated from the rest.

On the other hand, one cannot rule out the chances of no elimination this week, as Noel Sean has exited the house due to a medical emergency. If rumours are to be believed, there are very less chances of him re-entering the show. If so, the eighth week will be announced as a 'no elimination' week. Recent grapevine also suggest that Sujatha, who was evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 in the fifth week might re-enter the show, after netizens cried foul eliminations of contestants including the Telugu host, Kumar Sai Pampana and Devi Nagavalli.

On a related note, Ariyana Glory, Amma Rajasekhar, Mehaboob, Akhil Sarthak, Lasya and Monal Gajjar have been nominated for the eighth week elimination. Notably, Ariyana Glory is the current captain and Monal Gajjar is the ration department captain for the current week.

