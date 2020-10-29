Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet & Harika Get Into Heated Argument Amid BB Day Care Task

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni has now become a place of arguments and drama. In the latest episode of BB Telugu, the housemates were seen participating the BB Day Care task in the house. Bigg Boss fans got to witness a lot of drama during the task, as contestants played with high spirit.

Amid the task, Amma Rajasekhar got annoyed with Harika as she stole chocolates from his pocket. He tried to chase her, but she refused to give it away. Harika justified her act to Monal, but Amma Rajasekhar got upset with her. On the other hand, Abijeet expressed his disappointment over Rajasekhar holding Harika, but he got mad at Harika when she stole the chocolates from Rajasekhar.

Abijeet and Harika had a heated argument which caught everyone's attention during the task. Post that, she returned the chocolates to Amma Rajasekhar. Interestingly, Harika hid her chocolates in the night. Being the caretaker, Sohel tried to pamper Ariyana Glory, but she didn't miss any chance to give him a tough time the next day.

During the task, Noel's health deteriorated and he left the task mid-way. Notably, Abijeet took Noel's responsibility and became the caretaker of Avinash in the task. Noel informed housemates that he explained to Bigg Boss about his health issues and, was advised rest while the doctor will visit him soon.

After the task, Lasya chose Ariyana and Sohel as the best performing Jodi. The duo eventually got a few gifts and luxury items. Well, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is getting tougher day-by-day. Hence, it will be interesting to see how housemates survive in the game?

