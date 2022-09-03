Jalsa Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Creates A Record After Re-Release!

Jalsa
is
one
of
the
biggest
hits
of
Powerstar
Pawan
Kalyan
as
well
as
the
film's
director
Trivikram
Srinivas.
The
movie
was
re-released
on
September
2
this
year,
as
a
tribute
to
Pawan
Kalyan
and
it
went
on
to
set
some
new
records.
The
movie
followed
the
suit
after
Mahesh
Babu-Puri
Jagannadh's
Pokiri
re-release
trend.
The
movie
set
a
new
benchmark
for
special
shows
in
Tollywood,
according
to
a
few
entertainment
websites.
The
collection
from
the
re-run
was
huge
and
the
Nizam
area
stood
on
the
top
in
this
regard.
Take
a
look
at
the
collection
of
Jalsa
re-release
here:
Nizam:
Rs
1.2
Crore
Uttarandhra:
Rs
26
Lakh
Krishna:
Rs
21
Lakh
West
Godavari:
Rs
14
Lakh
Nellore:
Rs
10
Lakh
Total
Telugu
States
Collection:
Rs
2.35
Crore
Gross.
Total
Worldwide
Collection:
Rs
2.85
Crore
Gross.
Jalsa,
an
action
comedy
entertainer
was
released
back
in
the
year
2008.
It
was
an
instant
success
at
the
box
office
and
starred
Ileana
D
Cruz,
Kamalinee
Mukerji,
and
Parvati
Melton
as
the
female
leads.
The
film's
soundtrack
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad
was
a
blockbuster
hit
back
then
with
the
songs
reverberating
everywhere.
These
songs
are
often
played
on
FM
stations
to
date.