Kushi Re-Release: SJ Suryah-Pawan Kalyan's Blockbuster To Hit The Theatres Again On THIS Date; Fans Thrilled

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Kushi, a 2001 musical romantic drama is the film that catapulted him to his star image. The movie was the Telugu directorial debut of actor-director SJ Suryah. The movie registered a massive success at the box office and earned Rs 27 Crore. On the occasion of the film's 21 years anniversary, the makers of the film decided to offer an exhilarating experience for the fans of Kushi, and the powerstar by re-releasing the film.

The filmmaker SJ Suryah announced that the movie will release on December 31, on New year's eve. The movie is the latest to join the bandwagon of the re-release trend in the Telugu states. Bhumika Chawla was the film's female lead and the chemistry between the lead pair was remarkable. A couple of scenes from the film are considered the best to date and are widely re-created. The movie brought fame and money to not only the producer but also the star cast and the director.

The film's writer and director SJ Suryah took to the Twitter handle and wrote, "A Blockbuster for Ages, An OG Love Saga. Re-live Evergreen Romance 😍

Enjoy once again the ever-lasting Magic of love #Kushi, from 31 Dec in theatres near you! ✨ #KushiReRelease

The movie also stars Sivaji, Rajan P Dev, Sudhakar, Nassar, Janaki Sabesh, Vijayakumar, Sudha, and Ali in prominent roles. The movie's soundtrack was a phenomenal success back in the time. Mani Sharma composed the tunes and background score for Kushi.

The movie's cinematography was handled by PC Sreeram. It was edited by B Lenin, Kola Bhaskar, and V T Vijayan. Rajendra Kumar penned the dialogues for the film. Kushi was produced by AM Ratnam under the Sri Surya Films banner.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is now currently filming for a periodic drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi, and another titled 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' helmed by Harish Shankar. SJ Suryah on the other hand ventured into OTT platform by a crime series named Vadhandi.