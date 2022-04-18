Mahesh Babu - Trivikram's SSMB28: Prithviraj, Fahadh Faasil, And Anil Kapoor In Talks For Important Roles?

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with Trivikram for his next project, tentatively titled SSMB28. As per the latest updates pertaining to SSMB28, a handful of superstars, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil, and Anil Kapoor are in talks for important roles in the film. While it is rumored that Anil Kapoor is all but confirmed to play a pivotal role in the film, it is also heard that either Prithviraj or Fahadh might be onboarded for one central role in the film.

Fahadh had already debuted in Telugu cinema with Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be debuting in Telugu with Prabhas's Salaar which is being helmed by Prashanth Neel. It is now rumored that either of these two Malayali superstars will be roped in for an important role in the Mahesh Babu starrer.

As for Anil Kapoor, it is learnt that Trivikram who has the knack of picking top Bollywood stars for important roles in his films is taking the same route for SSMB28 and he intends to bring Anil Kapoor onboard for the same. It is reported that Anil is in pole position to bag one of the important roles in SSMB28.

Mahesh Babu is currently occupied with Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot andhe will be done with the same on 22nd April. Post which, he will be flying to a foreign location along with his family for a holiday before heading back to India and kickstarting SSMB28's shoot. In all likelihood, this project will hit the floors by the end of this June. More details about the cast and crew will be out in the days to come.