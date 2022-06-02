    For Quick Alerts
      Major Pre-Release Business: How Much Should Adivi Sesh Starrer Do To Reach Breakeven In Telugu States?

      Major, starring Adivi Sesh is all set to hit the screens this Friday (June 3). The movie, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka already started receiving reviews from its advance screenings across India. Major is a production venture from Mahesh Babu's own production house GMB Entertainment in association with A+S Movies, and Sony Pictures International Productions.

      Major Pre-Release Business

      The movie was written by Adivi Sesh and dialogues were penned by Abburi Ravi. Sricharan Pakala composed music for the film for which Vamsi Patchipulusu cranked the camera.

      The movie is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan starting from his childhood to his martyrdom, as a commanding officer of Operation Black Tornado.

      Down here are the Telugu pre-release business details of Major:

      Major Pre-Release Business

      Nizam - Rs 3.50 Crore
      Ceeded - Rs 2 Crore
      Andhra - Rs 4.50 Crore
      Andhra Pradesh & Telangana:- Rs 10 Crore
      Karnataka+ROI - Rs 1 Crore
      Overseas - Rs 2 Crore
      Worldwide Business: - Rs 13 Crore
      (Breakeven Rs 14 Crore)

      Adivi Sesh has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood with off-beat movies that successfully worked out in the commercial format- Kshanam, Gudhachari are testimony to that.

      Sesh has been receiving accolades for his hard work and the dedication he put into looking like the real-life character he portrayed in Major.

      The film stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in important roles in this biographical action drama film.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 16:24 [IST]
