NTR 30: Is It 'Devara' The Title Of Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's Upcoming Film?

Jr NTR is filled with newfound energy from the love and appreciation that poured in his way from the people of Japan for his portrayal of Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's RRR. The movie was released in Japanese on October 28 to positive reviews and officially became the highest-grossing international film in Japan alongside Rajinikanth-Meena starrer Muthu.

The latest update about his upcoming film, NTR 30 with Koratala Siva has come in the form of a tentative title. There were leaks about the film title and rumours suggested 'Devara' as the project's name. However, towards the end of the day, several reports were claiming that the news wasn't true. Needless to say, the title sounds quite powerful and apt for someone like Jr NTR.

Koratala Siva has been going through a rough patch after his earlier film Acharya, starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi had become a disaster at the box office. He was piled up in several financial settlement issues and couldn't focus on NTR 30, which was announced a long time ago. The project's announcement was a grand affair online on May 20, marking the actor's birthday.

However, the entire cast and crew of NTR 30 have not been finalized as yet. While there were rumours about the film being shelved, due to Koratala's unfinished script and prolonged delay, the latest update from the team was about music sittings. The makers announced that music sessions for NTR 30 with Anirudh will begin at the end of November.

For the dancer that Tarak is, Anirudh's tunes are sure going to make the fans crazy. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are jointly producing the venture. All other details are awaited. Buzz has it that Keerthy Suresh turned down the female lead's opportunity in the film.

On the other hand, Jr NTR will start work on his other project with Uppena director Buchi Babu, touted to be a sports drama. He also signed a film with KGF director Prashanth Neel.