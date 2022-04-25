NTR30: All You Need To Know About RRR Star Jr NTR's Transformation, Shooting Schedule, And Female Lead

Jr NTR has scored a box office blockbuster with RRR, which also features Ram Charan. The focus has now shifted to NTR's immediate next film after RRR - NTR30 which is directed by Koratala Siva. Here is all you need to know about Jr NTR's transformation for NTR30, the actress who might play the female lead in the film, and the shooting schedules.

Transformation

Jr NTR has put on some weight following the completion of RRR. He is currently observing Hanuman Deeksha and will be occupied with the same till the 4th of May, post which, he will start training hard in the gym. He is likely to shed as many as 8 kilos for his role in the film. Jr NTR is likely to train under the guidance of noted fitness trainer, Lloyd Stevens for NTR30.

Female Lead

Koratala Siva, who will be directing the film recently confirmed that he hasn't yet narrated the script to any actress till now. He denied the speculations that Alia Bhatt has rejected the project. As of now, speculations are rife that either Alia or Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in NTR30.

Shooting Schedule

Jr NTR is done with RRR and the only thing due is him commencing NTR30's shoot. NTR is expected to kick off NTR30 this June. The first schedule is likely to commence early this June. More details will emerge in the days to follow.

Also, it is heard that NTR30 might be launched on the 20th of May, which also coincides with Jr NTR's birthday. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and it will be mounted on pan-India canvas.