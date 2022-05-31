Pooja Hegde To Join Vijay Devarakonda And Puri Jagannadh For Jana Gana Mana Shoot!

Director Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Devarakonda made headlines for their second collaboration titled Jana Gana Mana. The duo came together for a pan-Indian project Liger, with Ananya Pandey as the female lead. The film is nearing completion and is in post-production.

Meanwhile, team Puri Connects has made a larger-than-life announcement with Devarakonda about Jana Gana Mana. The film's motion poster was released amid huge fanfare where Vijay alighted from helicopter. Reportedly, the project will be shot in five languages and is slated for a theatrical release in August 2023.

The unit already began shooting for the film and Pooja Hegde is going to join the shoot from the first week of June. This schedule will be shot entirely in Mumbai.

Pooja Hegde has become the most sought after in Tollywood after her back-to-back films in Tamil and Telugu. Irrespective of the movies performance at the box office, Pooja has been getting offers and her kitty is full like never before.

Pooja, on the other hand is working for Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Khabi Diwali under the direction of Farhad Samji. This film also stars Daggubati Venkatesh, and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu with Trivikram Srinivas #SSMB28.