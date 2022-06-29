Producer Dil Raju Becomes Father To A Baby Boy & Congratulations Are In Order!

Tollywood's one of the most successful and busiest producers Dil Raju has become a father to a baby boy. Dil Raju, who got remarried to Tejaswini in the year 2020, has now welcomed a new family member into his family.

The news about the safe delivery of Tejaswini broke on June 29. It is learned that the baby was delivered during the wee hours of Wednesday. The elated producer reportedly has been enjoying the new phase of becoming a father to a baby boy at the age of 51. Dil Raju is also a grandfather to two young kids. Congratulatory messages from friends and acquaintances are in order for the couple.

After the demise of Dil Raju's wife late Anita in the year 2017, with whom he had a daughter Hanshita Reddy, the producer got married to Tejaswini during the covid lockdown amid the close family members. The wedding took place in a temple in Nizamabad in a lowkey fashion.

On the professional front, Dil Raju has lined up a couple of big-budget films. He made his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, a remake of Nani-Gowtam Tinnanuri's national award-winning Telugu film by the same name. He is remaking actor Nani's production venture Hit starring Vishwaksen in Hindi with Rajkumar Rao.

He is producing Varisu, a Tamil and Telugu bilingual film with Thalapathy Vijay in his Tollywood debut with director Vamshi Paidipally. Another project, Ram Charan 15 is also under production. Dil Raju reportedly had offered Kannada superstar KGF fame Yash a pan-India deal of a whopping Rs 100 Crore in just remuneration.