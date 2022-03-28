RRR: Babu Gogineni's Sensational Review Goes Viral, Asks If Rajamouli Directed Both Halves Of The Film

After his shocking satires on Radhe Shyam, renowned rationalist and human rights activist Babu Gogineni has yet again made headlines for his remarks on Rajamouli's latest directorial venture RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Gogineni, who has also been a contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu's second season, recently took to his Facebook handle to review the film featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Though he called the film big and grand, he also maintained that the story was not clever and women featuring in it had no real roles.

In the review, he wrote, "Sri Rajamouli's film is mouth-wateringly big and grand. Immense effort for what is intended to be an epic. Excellent acting, super cinematographic eye, yet underwhelming because of weak grip on the story and poor profiling of protagonists' relations and loyalties. Impressive skin show by the supermen but no memorable dialogues. "Load, Aim, Shoot". That's all?" (sic)

He further added that the film lacked humour and logic. Sharing that the film is not meant for children as it has 'too much blood and lots of gore', he signed off wondering if the two halves of RRR were actually directed by Rajamouli. He wrote, "Drags with friendship songs; Naatu Naatu is entertaining, while the rolling titles song at the end does not compensate for not handling well the context of freedom struggle. Otherwise too much blood, lots of gore: a film for adult audiences across languages and regions, not children. Intense but not gripping. Same director made both halves of movie?"

Earlier, in his review for Radhe Shyam, Babu Gogineni had opined that Vikramaditya (Prabhas' character in the romantic thriller who is a palmist) should have read the palms of his producers beforehand to avoid a flop film. He had said, "The whole movie runs on blind beliefs and Whatsapp forwards. How Stupid!"