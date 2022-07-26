RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR's Epic Period Action Film Is Now On Disney+ Hotstar!

Director SS Rajamouli's massive period action drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR is still continuing to trend all over the social media globally. The movie, which is getting ready for a huge theatrical release in Japan very soon, is now available on the OTT giant platform Disney+ Hotstar.

After witnessing tremendous success at the theatres across the globe, the movie made its way to the digital streaming platforms ZEE5 and Netflix. While the Hindi version of the film is streaming on Netflix, the movie's original version in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam can be streamed on ZEE5. Adding to these platforms is Disney+ Hotstar.

Ram Charan portrayed the role of a freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju whereas Jr NTR can be seen as another rebellious fighter against the British, Komaram Bheem. Both the iconic freedom fighters belong to different eras but the director and the film's story writer Vijayendra Prasad have conceived a fictional story to tell the tale of revenge, passion, and goal.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Rahul Ramakrishna and others were part of the film.

The film's background score is composed by MM Keeravani with cinematography rendered by KK Senthil Kumar. The film's editing is taken care of by national award winner A Sreekar Prasad. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues for the film. DVV Danayya produced the film on a budget of Rs 550 Crore under his own DVV Entertainment banner. RRR made a profit of about Rs 1150 Crore approximately.