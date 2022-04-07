Salaar's Teaser Likely To Be Attached To KGF: Chapter 2's Theatrical Prints

It can't get bigger than this. Director Prashanth Neel is known for springing surprises that are unmatched, and seems like he is busy prepping one. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, ongoing speculations on social media suggest that the teaser of Salaar featuring Prabhas might screen along with his soon-to-be-releasing film KGF: Chapter 2.

Yes, you read that right! As per the latest grapevine, the teaser will give a glimpse into the world of the deadly Salaar (the titular character played by Prabhas).

Reportedly, the glimpse is being attached to enthrall the audiences who are also waiting for the power-packed action entertainer. The glimpse is also being added keeping in mind Prabhas' huge fan base, which might also help the film to have a sterling business at the box office. Fans and followers of Prabhas who had a disappointing March, especially owing to the disastrous performance of the actor's recently released film Radhe Shyam, can now heave a sigh of relief and expect the unexpected in the nearest theatres with the release of KGF 2, only if the rumours turn out to be true.

KGF 2 featuring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The actioner will release on April 14. Though the film was initially expected to hit the marquee on October 23, 2020, the makers had postponed the release to July 16, which was yet again deferred owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about Salaar, backed by KGF's producer Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in key roles. The film's release date is yet to be made official.