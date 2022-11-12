Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejoices With Her Trainer Over Yashoda's Success; Thanks Him For Jalebi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently tasting the success of her latest pan-Indian film, Yashoda, which released in India and overseas on November 11. Originally made in Telugu, the film has also been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film has garnered a thumbs up from fans and critics alike, some even going ahead and calling it a "blockbuster".

Samantha's performance in the film is also being pegged as spectacular. According to trade analysts Yashoda is a hit as its worldwide opening day box office collection (gross) stood at 6.32 crores.

Recently, in an interview, Samantha opened up about her battle with the autoimmune disease called Myositis, which left her fans in shock. She said that the recovery was an uphill battle but not life-threatening, as several media outlets claimed.

On Saturday evening, the actress took to her Instagram account to share an account of her journey fighting the disease. She posted two pictures and a video of her doing a workout. One of the pictures shows her giving an endearing hug to her trainer, Junaid Shaikh, whom she thanked for giving her a jalebi, while he smiles and holds a box of the sweet.

In the second picture, we see a white board that basically has some numbers written on it that could be a reference to Sam's weight. The video clip in the third slide shows Samantha doing some arm strengthening exercises.

Tagging her trainer, Junaid Shaikh, Samantha wrote, "Junaid Shaikh has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda's success and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows... through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies... through it all. You didn't let me give up.. and I know you won't let me ever give up." She also thanked him for his undying support. See post here

Several of her industry friends and fans swamped the comment section and showed their love for the star. Actress Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Sam", followed by a red heart emoji, while Samyuktha Hegde wrote, "You are a constant inspiration". Varun Dhawan dropped a red heart emoticon.

On the other hand, social media is abuzz with the news of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya teaming up for a new project for the first time since their divorce. A report in Bollywood Life stated that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya might work together again.

"They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally," an insider told the publication.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have previously worked in hit films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili, and Oh! Baby.