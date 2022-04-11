SS Rajamouli Becomes The First And Only Indian Director To Make Worldwide Box Office History!

RRR, the most recent SS Rajamouli magnum opus went on to enter the highly coveted 1000 crore club, within a mere 16 days of its worldwide release. With this RRR becomes the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and Rajamouli now has three titles in the Top 10 list of Indian films worldwide, more than any other director in the country.

Interestingly, SS Rajamouli is also the only Indian director to make worldwide box office history and has two 1000 crore films back to back- Baahubali 2 and RRR.

Headlined by Junior NTR and Ram Charan, RRR is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century. The film received praise for its enormous cinematic scale, action, and drama and even had takers in overseas markets like the UK where Indian films traditionally don't fare very well.

RRR was also praised for its VFX, an avenue that 'the man with a limitless imagination', SS Rajamouli has been a torchbearer for - The worldwide historic success of Baahubali 2 and RRR has only gone on to prove how the filmmaker is a master at Indian superheroes, Indian mythologies and Indian historicals.

SS Rajamouli has carved out a unique niche for himself in Indian cinema. It's unusual to discover a filmmaker who sells more tickets than the film's main characters and by this has consistently been associated with box office juggernauts.

Says SS Rajamouli, "The biggest want of a storyteller is to have the maximum number of listeners to listen to his story. I'm grateful, humbled and overwhelmed that I have not just one but two such films that received the kind of reception they did and entered the 1000 crore club. The success of both Baahubali 2 and RRR has reiterated that a film based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and translate beyond the language."